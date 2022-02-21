J&K delimitation report influenced by BJP: Parties on leaked audio

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: After the audio of J&K BJP president Ravindra Raina with another party leader Shakti Parihar in which Raina purportedly talks about inclusion of some area of Ramban district in his Doda constituency went viral, the political parties in J&K have alleged that audio clip has raised questioned mark on the credibility of Delimitation Commission.

Senior PDP leader and former MLC Firdous Tak said right from the beginning, PDP has been saying that Delimitation Commission is more a frontal organisation of BJP rather than being a constitutional authority.

“This audio is not surprising. For us the entire exercise has been undertaken at the behest of the BJP, and only given legal shape by Delimitation Commission,” he said.

In the audio which has gone viral, J&K BJP president Ravindra Raina purportedly tells another party leader and former minister Shakti Parihar of Doda that he was going to include all the voters of Assar belt in Ramban district to your constituency in Doda. “All the voters of Assar are yours”.

Jammu-based J&K National Panthers Party chairman Harsh Dev Singh said his party allegations of BJP government influencing the report have been vindicated.