STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

KCR-Uddhav-Pawar meet: Such unity experiments have failed in the past, says Devendra Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis went to claim that his party would soon be the leading one in Telangana, currently ruled by KCR's TRS.

Published: 21st February 2022 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2022 04:27 PM   |  A+A-

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AURANGABAD: A day after Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao met his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar in Mumbai to get parties to unite against the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said such experiments had been carried out in the past and had failed.

Speaking to reporters in Aurangabad, Fadnavis said it was not new for chief ministers of states to meet in this manner, adding that Rao had met him as well when he was CM of Maharashtra between 2014 and 2019.

"Earlier too, these leaders had come together (to take on the BJP) ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. However, nothing came out of it. Such experiments (of unity of non-BJP parties) had been done in the past in several states but there was no effect," Fadnavis said.

The BJP leader went to claim that his party would soon be the leading one in Telangana, currently ruled by Rao's TRS.

"In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP won four seats in Telangana. Our party will be number one in that state in the coming period," Fadnavis asserted.

Replying to a query on action by the Mumbai civic body against Narayan Rane in connection with his bungalow, Fadnavis said the state government was indulging in "revenge politics" against Rane and Kirit Somaiya, a former LS MP who has been routinely making corruption allegations against Shiv Sena leaders and state ministers.

Speaking on local issues, Fadnavis said the MVA government had "murdered" schemes created during his tenure as CM to make Marathwada drought-free.

"To make this region drought-free, we planned the Marathwada water grid project. We floated tenders for five districts and three were in process. But this government wrapped up this project with slow poisoning," he claimed.

"The state government didn't say they are cancelling the scheme. But they brought it on a small geographical area of the region and said they will implement the rest in the future. Papers and plans have not moved further since," Fadnavis added.

The water pipeline project for Aurangabad city was also starved of funds by the MVA government, he alleged.

He added that electricity supply to farm plots gets disconnected over arrears of even small amounts, whereas bills of public representatives drawing salaries of Rs 2.5 lakh are being paid by the state government, which is unfair on farmers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KCR Devendra Fadnavis Uddhav Thackeray Sharad Pawar
India Matters
A health worker takes swab sample for Covid test on Sunday, Feb 13, 2022. (Photo | EPS, Parveen Negi)
Covid will wane by mid-march in most states: ICMR expert
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Young Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
Image used for representational purpose ( File Photo)
Surprise! Bengaluru is the best city to run and jog
These e-autorickshaws are driven by tribal women from nearby villages. (Photo | EPS)
Women e-rickshaw drivers: Tales of success, built around Statue of Unity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp