STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

KCR's efforts to forge anti-BJP front welcome but no alliance possible without Congress: Nana Patole

Patole alleged that the Central government was dictatorial and was working to finish the Constitution and democracy.

Published: 21st February 2022 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2022 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Congress in Maharashtra on Sunday said it welcomed the efforts of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to forge an anti-BJP front but cautioned that such an initiative by regional parties cannot be successful without the Congress party which is the "only alternative" to the ruling BJP.

Rao, the president of Telangana Rashtra Samitihi (TRS), on Sunday separately met his Maharashtra counterpart and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar, who heads the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), in Mumbai.

He held discussions on various issues facing the country with Thackeray and Pawar and called for a (political) change.

"Rao's efforts to form an anti-BJP front are welcome. But without Congress, such efforts will neither be complete nor become successful," Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole told reporters.

Patole alleged that the Central government was dictatorial and was working to finish the Constitution and democracy.

He also accused the Centre of selling off the national assets.

"Apart from targeting the Opposition, the BJP is also trying to finish off its allies. Now, these allies have distanced themselves from the BJP. Earlier, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee also came to meet leaders here, but nothing happened after that," Patole said.

He said the TRS had earlier taken a stand in Parliament which was "beneficial" to BJP but now its views about BJP have changed.

"We welcome this change of heart," Patole said.

He also said that the Congress-led UPA (United Progressive Alliance) was the only alternative to BJP.

"Regional parties cannot exclude Congress to give that alternative," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress BJP K Chandrasekhar Rao Uddhav Thackeray Sharad Pawar Telangana Rashtra Samitihi Shiv Sena NCP
India Matters
A health worker takes swab sample for Covid test on Sunday, Feb 13, 2022. (Photo | EPS, Parveen Negi)
Covid will wane by mid-march in most states: ICMR expert
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Young Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
Image used for representational purpose ( File Photo)
Surprise! Bengaluru is the best city to run and jog
These e-autorickshaws are driven by tribal women from nearby villages. (Photo | EPS)
Women e-rickshaw drivers: Tales of success, built around Statue of Unity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp