Schools reopen in Goa; Shiv Sena opposes consent forms for parents

The Shiv Sena opposed the management of schools in Goa seeking written consent from parents for sending their children for classroom teaching.

Classroom

By PTI

PANAJI: The Shiv Sena on Monday opposed the management of schools in Goa seeking written consent from parents for sending their children for classroom teaching.

Schools began in offline mode across the state on Monday after a break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the management of several institutions asked parents to fill consent forms which made it clear that students were attending class at their own risk.

"It is the schools' responsibility to take care of students within the campus. Making parents sign such consent forms raises concerns. I'm sure the state education department has not issued such forms. Schools doing it themselves must stop it," said Goa Shiv Sena president Jitesh Kamat.

