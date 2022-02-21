STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Twitter removes controversial caricature tweeted by Gujarat BJP, party says not against any religion

Congress and some social activists hailed Twitter's decision to remove the cartoon, and claimed the BJP was trying to gain political mileage out of the court's judgement.

Published: 21st February 2022 04:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2022 04:05 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: A day after Twitter removed a caricature tweeted by the Gujarat BJP unit on a court verdict sentencing 38 people to death in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts, the ruling party on Monday claimed the cartoon was based on real photographs and did not target any particular religion or community.

But, the opposition Congress and some social activists hailed Twitter's decision to remove the cartoon, and claimed the BJP was trying to gain political mileage out of the court's judgement.

The cartoon depicted a group of bearded men wearing skull caps hanging by a noose.

It had a tricolour and a drawing depicting the scene of a bomb blast in the background, with "Satyamev Jayate" written on its top right corner.

It was posted on the Gujarat BJP's official Twitter handle on Saturday, a day after a special court here sentenced to death 38 convicts and handed life terms to 11 others in the case of 2008 serial bomb blasts in which 56 people had lost their lives and over 200 were injured.

The caricature is not available on either the Instagram or Facebook social media pages of the state BJP unit.

"The sketch was based on real photographs of the convicts published by newspapers a day after the verdict. The Gujarat BJP or its social media team had no intention to target any particular religion or community through the sketch," state party unit spokesperson Dr Rutvij Patel said.

He said when (terrorist) Osama Bin Laden was killed by American soldiers, his sketch was also published in the US.

"Our sketch was just an artistic expression shared on social media, nothing else," Patel said.

Gujarat BJP's media coordinator Yagnesh Dave on Sunday said Twitter removed the caricature after "someone had reported against it".

Meanwhile, state Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi welcomed Twitter's action.

"We firmly believe that terrorism has no religion. The Congress had lost two if its leaders - Rajiv Gandhi and Indira Gandhi - fighting terrorism. The verdicts of courts must not be seen through a political prism," he said.

"But, the BJP tried to take political advantage out of this (2008 Ahmedabad blasts case) judgement. This is BJP's old tactic to remain in power. Instead of indulging in such dramas, the BJP should focus on issues concerning the common man," the Congress leader said.

Social activist Mujahid Nafees, who also runs an NGO for the minority community's welfare, claimed the BJP always targets the country's minorities, mainly Muslims and Christians, for political gains.

"The BJP had published the cartoon with the sole purpose of reigniting polarisation in Uttar Pradesh, where elections are underway. This is an attempt to communalise the issue of terrorism. The BJP believes in divide and rule," he alleged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ahmedabad Blasts Case BJP Twitter Gujarat BJP
India Matters
A health worker takes swab sample for Covid test on Sunday, Feb 13, 2022. (Photo | EPS, Parveen Negi)
Covid will wane by mid-march in most states: ICMR expert
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Young Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
Image used for representational purpose ( File Photo)
Surprise! Bengaluru is the best city to run and jog
These e-autorickshaws are driven by tribal women from nearby villages. (Photo | EPS)
Women e-rickshaw drivers: Tales of success, built around Statue of Unity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp