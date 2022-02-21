STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ukraine crisis: Efforts underway, arrangements made to get students back, says Madhya Pradesh Minister

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said the government was concerned about students from the state stranded in Ukraine.

Published: 21st February 2022 05:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2022 05:29 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Monday said the government was concerned about students from the state stranded in Ukraine, which is under the threat of an attack from neighbouring Russia.

Queried on 60 students from Indore who are stuck in Ukraine amid war fears, Mishra said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was also concerned and wants them to return to the state by February 22-23.

"The Central government has issued an advisory on this. Arrangement of aircraft etc have been made to get the students back. Everyone is concerned about the situation, including Prime Minister, Chief Minister and state government," Mishra, who is the MP government spokesperson, said.

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine had earlier issued an advisory asking Indian nationals to leave the east European nation temporarily if their stay was not essential.

"In view of the continued high levels of tensions and uncertainties with respect to the situation in Ukraine, all Indian nationals whose stay is not deemed essential and all Indian students are advised to leave Ukraine temporarily," the embassy had said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ukraine Crisis Madhya Pradesh Ukraine
India Matters
A health worker takes swab sample for Covid test on Sunday, Feb 13, 2022. (Photo | EPS, Parveen Negi)
Covid will wane by mid-march in most states: ICMR expert
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Young Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
Image used for representational purpose ( File Photo)
Surprise! Bengaluru is the best city to run and jog
These e-autorickshaws are driven by tribal women from nearby villages. (Photo | EPS)
Women e-rickshaw drivers: Tales of success, built around Statue of Unity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp