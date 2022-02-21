STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Union Minister Anupriya Patel slams sister for contesting on Samajwadi Party symbol

Pallavi Patel is contesting the polls from Kaushambi's Sirathu against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Published: 21st February 2022 07:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2022 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel

Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KAUSHAMBI: Union Minister Anupriya Patel on Monday hit out at her elder sister Pallavi Patel, asking why she chose to contest the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls on the Samajwadi Party symbol if she was committed to their father's ideals.

Anupriya Patel, who is the Union Minister of State for Trade and Commerce, is heading the Apna Dal (Sonelal), which is an ally of the ruling BJP.

Pallavi Patel's party Apna Dal (Kamerawadi), which is headed by her mother Krishna Patel, is contesting the polls in alliance with the Samajwadi Party.

Campaigning for Maurya, Anupriya Patel attacking her sister said, "If you are committed to the ideals of father, then why did you left your own party symbol and contesting on the Samajwadi Party's cycle symbol."

Anupriya Patel claimed that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has "punctured SP's cycle" in the first three rounds of voting and in the remaining phases, opponents will taste defeat.

Pallavi Patel is contesting on the Samajwadi Party symbol as differences had cropped up in the opposition alliance over fielding of candidates in the Prayagraj and Kaushambi regions.

Her entry in Sirathu has made the contest tough for Maurya.

Pallavi and Anupriya's father Sonelal Patel was a popular leader in the region, enjoying considerable support among OBC Kurmi community.

The Sirathu Assembly seat in Kaushambi will go to polls in the fifth phase on February 27.

Till now, three phases of polling have been completed in the state, where the elections will be held in seven phases.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

