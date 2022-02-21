STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UP polls: EC notice to BJP candidate Sharan Singh over inflammatory remark

The poll watchdog gave Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh, the BJP candidate from the Tiloi assembly constituency in Amethi, 24 hours to respond.

Published: 21st February 2022 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2022 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission on Sunday issued a notice to a BJP candidate in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly making an inflammatory statement, and said he prima facie violated the model code and the electoral law.

According to the transcript of a purported video clip made part of the notice, Singh broadly said in Hindi that "If you have to live in India, (you will have) to chant 'Radhey-Radhey', else like all those who went to Pakistan during Partition, you can go too, you are not needed here."

The video is being circulated on social media, the EC said.

The commission noted that an FIR was lodged against Singh on February 18 under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Representation of the People Act.

"Take notice that in the event of no response from your side within the stipulated time, it will be presumed that you have nothing to say in the matter and the Election Commission will take appropriate action or decision in the matter without making any further reference to you," the poll panel asserted.

TAGS
Election Commission Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh BJP Hate Speech UP Elections UP Elections 2022 UP Polls UP Polls 2022 UP Assembly Elections UP Assembly Elections 2022
