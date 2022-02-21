STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

West Bengal Minister Sadhan Pande cremated with state honours

Veteran Trinamool Congress leader and senior West Bengal minister Sadhan Pande was cremated with state honours on Monday.

Published: 21st February 2022 06:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2022 06:30 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Minister Sadhan Pande

West Bengal Minister Sadhan Pande (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Veteran Trinamool Congress leader and senior West Bengal minister Sadhan Pande was cremated with state honours here on Monday.

He died in a Mumbai hospital on Sunday at the age of 71 after prolonged illness.

His mortal remains were brought to Kolkata on Sunday night.

His body was taken to his house in Kankurgachi area on Monday morning and then to the assembly where he was an elected legislator for eight terms.

Several members of the assembly including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid their last respects to Pande.

His body was later taken to Nimtolla crematorium in north Kolkata for the final rites.

Pande had represented Burtola and Maniktala constituencies.

He was ailing for the last one year.

He was retained as a cabinet minister after the TMC returned to power for the third consecutive term last year but was not allocated any portfolio due to his ill health.

The TMC leader was suffering from kidney ailments, and he was shifted to Mumbai from state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata sometime back.

He was in a critical condition in the last few days, party sources said.

Pande is survived by his daughter Shreya.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sadhan Pande Sadhan Pande Death West Bengal
India Matters
A health worker takes swab sample for Covid test on Sunday, Feb 13, 2022. (Photo | EPS, Parveen Negi)
Covid will wane by mid-march in most states: ICMR expert
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Young Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
Image used for representational purpose ( File Photo)
Surprise! Bengaluru is the best city to run and jog
These e-autorickshaws are driven by tribal women from nearby villages. (Photo | EPS)
Women e-rickshaw drivers: Tales of success, built around Statue of Unity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp