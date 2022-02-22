Anticipating hung assembly, BJP, Congress start reaching out to Goa independents

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Fearing a hung verdict in Goa, both the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress have started approaching the independent candidates who have high probability of winning in the just-concluded election.

Pre-result calculations point towards the possibility of a hung Assembly, which has a total 40 seats, with neither BJP or Congress crossing the magic figure of 21 on its own.

“We are confident of getting highest number of seats. We also got very good feedback from our candidates. The people of Goa have voted in favour of change. If we are short of numbers, then we will surely take the help of like-minded and secular winners,” said Girish Chodankar, president of Congress Goa unit.

Chodankar further said one thing the independent candidates have to understand was that they all fought against the BJP.

“Therefore, we want everyone’s support to form and run the government. Congress is the only party that will take support of all people and run the government without any trouble,” he said.

According to BJP sources, theirs is the only party that can form the government even though it may fall short of numbers.

“In 2017, Congress was the single largest party with 17 seats while the BJP had 13 seats. But when the BJP was asked to form government, all small parties came in support. BJP is the only party that can run the stable,” the sources in the BJP claimed.

“Besides, Goa is a small state and it requires Central help. BJP is in power at the Centre, so it will be good for the people of Goa if the BJP forms government in the state as well,” he said, adding that they have already started approaching old allies and friends in Goa.

Kishor Naik Goankar, editor of Goan Varta, said as per the history of Goa, small parties and independents play a major role in government formation.