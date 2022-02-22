STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Believe school children should wear prescribed uniforms; will accept court decision, says Amit Shah

In an interview given to a TV channel, Shah sounded confident about the outcomes of the current election cycle and was particularly about forming a BJP government in Uttar Pradesh.

Published: 22nd February 2022 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File Photo | EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: “My personal opinion is that the dress code, which is prescribed in the schools, should be followed by all children and it should be kept above religion”, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday told a news channel while answering a question about the recent ban on wearing Hijab in Karnataka schools.

Shah, going further on the issue, said that the entire matter has become sub-judice and whatever decision of the concerned court comes soon should be accepted by all.

“My personal belief will remain personal only till the court delivers its verdict on the issue. Once the court gives its verdict, then I should also accept it along with everybody else,” Shah categorically said.

Lashing out at the Grand Old Party, he said that it was the Congress Party that introduced caste and religion in elections. “Later, the same was carried out in-depth and details by the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party”, he alleged, adding that with the coming of BJP led NDA government in power, such trend in elections has started decreasing. He also mocked Rahul Gandhi saying that he (Rahul Gandhi) does not know what happened in 1962 and whose fault it was.

Sounding confident about the outcome of UP assembly elections, Shah claimed that the BJP with its allies would again form the government.

“Gone are the politics of those days. Now the time has started for the politics of performances. No one else will be needed to form the government. BJP alone will get a thumping majority in UP to continue in governance”, he predicted.

Quoting what happened in the elections in 2019, Shah said that all the four parties were together then and yet the BJP won 65 Lok Sabha seats.

“In politics, there is no 1 plus 1equals 2, sometimes it becomes 1 plus 1 equals 11,” he antithetically said over the outcomes of ongoing assembly election in UP, adding that PM Narendra Modi has changed the whole picture of elections by introducing numerous welfare schemes for the poor.

Making a scathing attack on the earlier governments of SP and the BSP in UP, Shah said that earlier politics was criminalised and the administration was politicised.

“But only after the Yogi government, there is neither criminalisation of politics nor politicisation of administration. Similar to the Modi government at the Centre, dynastic politics, casteism and appeasement politics had ended”, he averred.

He also alleged that the SP-BSP governments used to be run on the basis of casteism without listening to the people’s problems. “The hope of getting justice in those governments had ended amongst the people but since the day BJP formed the government under Modiji's leadership in 2014, people all over India including UP are seeing hope for justice and development”, he claimed.

“What welfare scheme benefits poor people did not get for the last 70 years, they have got in 5 years in better ways”, Shah said.

Speaking about inflation, the Union Home Minister said that it has increased all over the world but the Modi government has succeeded in controlling it in India.

“For the first 6 years of the Modi government’s tenure, we had kept inflation under control but after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, inflation has increased due to the global situation. But this is temporary”, he said.

Shah also sounded confident of forming governments in Manipur, Uttarakhand and Goa. On a CAA-related question, Shah said that the CAA cannot be a priority until Corona is completely eradicated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Karnataka Hijab ban Uttar Pradesh elections 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls 2022 Congress
India Matters
Shifa's brother Saif at the hospital after being attacked by a mob at his father's restaurant
Karnataka: Mob allegedly targets restaurant of hijab petitioner's father; brother hurt
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
IDFC FIRST Bank MD and CEO V Vaidyanathan. (Photo | idfcfirstbank.com)
IDFC FIRST Bank CEO gifts shares worth over Rs 3.95 crore among staff 
DMK cadres celebrating party victory at DMK headquarters in Chennai on Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
DMK alliance sweeps urban local body polls, AIADMK bested in Edapaddi too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp