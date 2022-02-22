STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengal assembly session likely from March 7, Budget on March 8

Published: 22nd February 2022 12:41 PM

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Budget Session of the West Bengal assembly is likely to begin on March 7, and the state budget is scheduled to be placed in the House the next day, official sources said on Tuesday.

The Budget Session, usually held in February, was delayed by a month due to elections to the 108 civic bodies across the state on February 27, they said.

"The Budget Session will begin on March 7 and will continue for around 15 days. The session will begin with the Governor's Address. The business of the House, apart from the Budget and discussion on it, is yet to be decided. The Budget is likely to be placed on March 8," an official of the Assembly Secretariat said.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had on Saturday rejected the recommendation of the state government to convene the assembly session, stating that the proposal did not meet constitutional norms.

Dhankhar said he returned the file as the recommendation was not made by the state cabinet as was the norm.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee convened a cabinet meeting on Monday, and the recommendation on the assembly session was sent accordingly to Raj Bhavan.

Dhankhar, who has been at loggerheads with the Mamata Banerjee government, in a tweet on February 12 said that he had prorogued the assembly.

