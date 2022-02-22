STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Case under Atrocities Act registered against IIMC Amravati head Anil Kumar Saumitra

The complainant alleged that Saumitra used to mentally torture and humiliate him in front of students and staff and stop his lectures because he belonged to the Scheduled Caste community.

Published: 22nd February 2022 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

caste. caste violence. casteism. dalit

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

AMRAVATI: A case under the Atrocities Act has been registered against the Indian Institute of Mass Communication's (IIMC) director of the western regional centre, Anil Kumar Saumitra, here in Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

Amravati is one of the five IIMC centres - the premier autonomous institute under the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting that imparts quality education in journalism- in the country.

"A complaint against Anil Kumar Saumitra was lodged by Assistant Professor Vijay Sonule. The complaint was received on February 16 and statements of both parties along with the teaching and non-teaching staff members were recorded. After inspecting all the aspects, we were convinced of the fitness of the complaint about registration under the Atrocities Act," Frezarpura police station inspector Anil Kuralkar told PTI.

A case was registered against Saumitra under section (3) (1) r of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

In his complaint, the complainant alleged that Saumitra used to mentally torture and humiliate him in front of students and staff and stop his lectures because he belonged to the Scheduled Caste community.

The complainant also alleged that Saumitra deprived him of facilities, denied him entry into the institute.

He was also robbed of his responsibilities as the exam coordinator and central library committee member.

The complainant Sonule told PTI that he was illegally suspended.

"It all started in July. I filed a complaint with the ministry and also with IIMC headquarters. Though a two-member committee was sent here, the IIMC did not take any action even after two months. So I approached police for justice," he said.

Saumitra was not reachable for his comment.

Saumitra had stoked controversy in 2019 by calling Mahatma Gandhi the "father of Pakistan", following which he was suspended by the BJP as the party's social media head in Madhya Pradesh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Institute of Mass Communication Anil Kumar Saumitra Caste Atrocities
India Matters
Shifa's brother Saif at the hospital after being attacked by a mob at his father's restaurant
Karnataka: Mob allegedly targets restaurant of hijab petitioner's father; brother hurt
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
IDFC FIRST Bank MD and CEO V Vaidyanathan. (Photo | idfcfirstbank.com)
IDFC FIRST Bank CEO gifts shares worth over Rs 3.95 crore among staff 
DMK cadres celebrating party victory at DMK headquarters in Chennai on Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
DMK alliance sweeps urban local body polls, AIADMK bested in Edapaddi too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp