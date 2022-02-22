STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Delimitation panel on J&K gets two months extension

The panel needed more time to ready its final report, sources aware of the reasons for the extension said.

Published: 22nd February 2022 07:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 07:59 PM   |  A+A-

Justice

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The term of the Delimitation Commission, mandated to redraw the assembly constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir, has been extended by two months to complete its task.

The panel's term was to end on March 6, but according to a Law Ministry notification issued on Monday, it has been extended by two months -- till May 6 this year.

The panel needed more time to ready its final report, sources aware of the reasons for the extension said. Formed in March 2020, the panel was granted a one-year extension last year.

Headed by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, it has Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra and the state election commissioner of Jammu and Kashmir as its ex-officio members.

In its draft report shared with its five associated members -- all Lok Sabha members from Jammu and Kashmir -- the delimitation panel has proposed an overhaul of assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies in the Union territory.

Jammu and Kashmir at present has no legislative assembly. It is a union territory with a provision for a legislature.

The Commission has asked the associate members to give their inputs and objections to the draft in the coming days. Then they would be asked whether their objections, if any, should be printed before the next draft is put out in the public domain.

Once people share their inputs and objections, the panel would start working on the final report, the sources explained. Delimitation is the process of fixing limits or boundaries of territorial constituencies in a state or country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delimitation Commission Jammu and Kashmir Law Ministry Delimitation
India Matters
Shifa's brother Saif at the hospital after being attacked by a mob at his father's restaurant
Karnataka: Mob allegedly targets restaurant of hijab petitioner's father; brother hurt
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
IDFC FIRST Bank MD and CEO V Vaidyanathan. (Photo | idfcfirstbank.com)
IDFC FIRST Bank CEO gifts shares worth over Rs 3.95 crore among staff 
DMK cadres celebrating party victory at DMK headquarters in Chennai on Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
DMK alliance sweeps urban local body polls, AIADMK bested in Edapaddi too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp