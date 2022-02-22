Dismiss cases or else face Patidar stir: Hardik Patel to Gujarat CM

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel has threatened the state government that if all cases related to the Patidar movement are withdrawn by March 23, he will launch a mass agitation. Patel added that if need be, he will even leave Congress to start the stir.

The BJP government had promised to withdraw cases against Patidars youths during the Patidar reservation movement.

“The BJP government has not heeded to our demands. I am once again raising this issue. If the demands are not met, we will revive the Patel agitation, and it will be of the same intensity as was in 2015,” said Patel.

He said demands regarding reservation for Patidar community were justified since the state government and the Centre had made provisions to give reservation to the poor and backward classes and 10% quota for the economically backward upper castes.

“Anandiben withdrew more than 140 cases but the Vijay Rupani government has not withdrawn any. There cases pending against four to five thousand Patidars. We are repeating our demands to CM Bhupendra Patel. If the government wishes to have vengeance against me let it be, but at least withdraw the sedition cases against 202 others.”

Patel said that after the movement in 2015, the Centre had announced 10% reservation for backward upper castes.

“Many communities, including OBC, SC and ST, benefited due to our agitation, Our fight was on the path of truth.”