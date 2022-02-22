STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

HC refuses urgent hearing on Sameer Wankhede's plea seeking restoration of liquor license

A division bench of Justices Gautam Patel and Madhav Jamdar refused to grant hearing on the petition, saying there was no urgency.

Published: 22nd February 2022 01:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 01:09 PM   |  A+A-

Former Mumbai NCB chief Sameer Wankhede

Former Mumbai NCB chief Sameer Wankhede (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday expressed anger over how a petition filed the previous day by NCB's former Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede was listed for hearing without the court permitting the same.

A division bench of Justices Gautam Patel and Madhav Jamdar refused to grant hearing on the petition, saying there was no urgency.

Wankhede, a 2008 batch IRS officer, filed a petition on Monday challenging an order passed by the Thane Excise Collector cancelling the liquor license of his restaurant and bar in Navi Mumbai, and sought restoration of the cancelled license.

"How come this petition is listed today when it was not mentioned before us on Monday? We have not allowed it," Justice Patel said.

Wankhede's advocate Veena Thadani told the court that they were waiting to mention the matter on Monday, but the court staff said it would be listed on Tuesday.

The bench then warned the court staff from doing so.

"A poor person files a petition and their matter is never taken up for hearing, and when an influential person files a petition, their plea is listed for hearing immediately," Justice Jamdar said.

"What is the grave urgency? What heavens will fall?" the bench asked.

Advocate Feroze Bharucha, appearing for Maharashtra cabinet minister Nawab Malik, who is a respondent in the case, sought a copy of the petition and time to respond to the same.

"There are allegations and false statements made against the minister," Bharucha said.

The court then said it was not going to grant any urgent hearing to the petition and that it will be taken up for hearing in due course.

"Just because you two (Wankhede and Malik) are having a war of words in the media, we have to grant urgent hearing?" Justice Patel asked.

Wankhede in the petition claimed that actions initiated against him were vindictive as he had arrested Malik's son-in-law in a drugs case when he was heading the Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) unit.

He further claimed that the action was taken against him by the state Excise Department and the police under "political pressure".

As per the petition, the license was granted in October 1997 and was renewed time and again till 2021.

"After my client (Wankhede) arrested minister Nawab Malik's son-in-law in a drugs case, the minister wrote a letter in November 2021 to the Thane Excise Collector raising questions on the license," Wankhede's advocate Vishal Thadani said.

Pursuant to the letter, an inquiry was initiated and three show-cause notices were issued to Wankhede.

A hearing was given and the license was then cancelled.

Hence, he (Wankhede) has moved the high court challenging the cancellation and to seek restoration of the license, Thadani said.

Wankhede had appealed to the state Excise Commissioner, who apparently orally refused to stay the order.

In his petition, Wankhede said he cannot be blamed for not disclosing his age, since the rules do not prescribe the age while applying for the FL III (foreign liquor) license, and the application form does not provide for disclosure of the applicant's age.

According to Wankhede's plea, FL III licence is granted for one year at a time and is an annual contract between the individual and the state and hence, the licence granted in 1997 came to an end in 1998.

Wankhede in his plea said he turned 18 on December 14, 1997 and thereafter, the licence has been renewed for 23 years every year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bombay High Court Sameer Wankhede NCB
India Matters
Shifa's brother Saif at the hospital after being attacked by a mob at his father's restaurant
Karnataka: Mob allegedly targets restaurant of hijab petitioner's father; brother hurt
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
IDFC FIRST Bank MD and CEO V Vaidyanathan. (Photo | idfcfirstbank.com)
IDFC FIRST Bank CEO gifts shares worth over Rs 3.95 crore among staff 
DMK cadres celebrating party victory at DMK headquarters in Chennai on Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
DMK alliance sweeps urban local body polls, AIADMK bested in Edapaddi too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp