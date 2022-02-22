STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
I&B Ministry orders blocking of apps, website, social media handles linked with banned Sikh outfit

According to the ministry, the contents of the blocked apps, website, and social media accounts had the potential to incite communal disharmony and separatism

Published: 22nd February 2022 01:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 01:34 PM   |  A+A-

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has ordered blocking of mobile applications, website, and social media accounts of foreign-based 'Punjab Politics TV' allegedly having close links with Sikhs For Justice (SFJ).

Reasoning the action, the ministry stated that the organisation had been declared unlawful under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

"Relying on intelligence inputs that the channel was attempting to use online media to disturb public order during the ongoing State Assembly Elections, the Ministry used emergency powers under the IT Rules on 18th February to block the digital media resources of 'Punjab Politics TV'," said the ministry.

According to the ministry, the contents of the blocked apps, website, and social media accounts had the potential to incite communal disharmony and separatism; and were found to be "detrimental to the sovereignty and integrity of India, security of the State, and public order".

 It was also observed that the launch of new apps and social media accounts was timed to gain traction during the ongoing elections, the statement, issued on Tuesday of the ministry read.

The ministry added that the Government remains vigilant and committed to securing the overall information environment in India and thwarting any actions that have the potential to undermine India’s sovereignty and integrity.

Earlier the ministry launched a crackdown on Pakistan’s based digital channels, portals, and social media handles running anti-India agenda and spreading fake news. It had ordered the blocking of 35 YouTube news channels and two websites last month.

