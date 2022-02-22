STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India rejects allegations of harassment of journalist Rana Ayyub as 'baseless, unwarranted'

India's permanent mission in Geneva, in a tweet, said advancing a "misleading narrative" only "tarnishes" the reputation of the UN mission.

Journalist Rana Ayyub

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Reacting strongly, India on Monday dubbed as "baseless and unwarranted" the allegations by the United Nation's mission in Geneva of "judicial harassment" against journalist Rana Ayyub, and asserted that the country upholds the rule of law and no one is above it.

"Allegations of so-called judicial harassment are baseless & unwarranted. India upholds the rule of law but is equally clear that no one is above the law. We expect SRs to be objective & accurately informed. Advancing a misleading narrative only tarnishes @UNGeneva's reputation," it said.

Official sources in New Delhi said the matter will be followed up by a note verbale from the Indian mission in Geneva. A note verbale is a diplomatic communication. "They will also take it up with the UN office in Geneva," a source said.

Earlier, the UN in Geneva tweeted about "relentless misogynistic and sectarian attacks online" against journalist Ayyub.

It quoted UN human rights experts to say that the attacks on Ayyub must be promptly and thoroughly investigated by the Indian authorities and that the judicial harassment against her brought to an end.

"Relentless misogynistic and sectarian attacks online against journalist @RanaAyyub must be promptly and thoroughly investigated by the #Indian authorities and the judicial harassment against her brought to an end at once, stress @UN_SPExperts," the UN Geneva tweeted.

The UN experts quoted by the UN Geneva are Special Rapporteur (SR) on the right to freedom of opinion and expression and Special Rapporteur (SR) on human rights defenders.

Earlier this month, sources in the Enforcement Directorate said the agency has attached over Rs 1.77 crore worth of bank deposits of Ayyub in connection with a money-laundering probe against her linked to alleged irregularities in charitable funds raised from public donors.

Ayyub rejected the allegations, saying money-laundering charges levelled against her are "preposterous and wholly mala fide".

