Opposition silent on blasts case verdict: PM; alleges SP govt didn't want ban on terror groups

By PTI

BAHRAICH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday questioned the "silence" of the Opposition over the court verdict in the Ahmedabad blasts case and accused the previous SP government of trying to withdraw cases against those involved in terror attacks in Uttar Pradesh.

Modi alleged that the previous Samajwadi Party (SP) government wasn't in favour of prosecuting terrorists and banning terror organisations.

"These people had taken a concrete decision to get the terrorists released from jail. They did not even want to prosecute the terrorists. The Samajwadi government was against imposing bans on terror organisations," Modi claimed addressing a rally here.

"Hence, I say that people who cannot think about the country and keep the country's security at risk can't do any good to UP," Modi asserted.

Modi questioned the "silence" of opposition parties over the court verdict in the Ahmedabad blasts case, saying the country has come to know who were helping them (terrorists).

"Barely two days ago, a court in Ahmedabad gave death sentence to a number of people who had killed innocent people. The judiciary did the correct thing and we should respect it. But they are sitting silent," Modi said.

"This is because they know that their game has been revealed before people. Who was helping? This is now known by each and every child of Uttar Pradesh," Modi added.

The PM also rejected claims of rival parties over employment generation and claimed five lakh government jobs were given by the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in the state in the past five years.

Intensifying his attack against the rivals, Modi said in the name of "garibi hatao" and Samajwad (socialism), they looted the country.

Modi also thanked people for not falling in the "trap" of the rival parties over coronavirus vaccine and said his government did not sit idle when the pandemic struck the country.

Modi said when turmoil in prevailing in the world, India needs to be stronger and for difficult times, a tough leader is needed.