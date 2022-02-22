Panel issues notice to Mumbai police seeking report on death of Disha Salian

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) on Monday issued a notice to the Mumbai Police in connection with the alleged suicide of Disha Salian, former manager of Bollywood actor the late Sushant Singh Rajput, asking them to file a reply in the next two days.

A complaint in this regard was filed by Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar after Union minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane questioned the circumstances surrounding the death of Salian in June 2020.

"We have received a letter from Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar demanding action in the case after Union minister Narayan Rane in his press conference alleged that Salian was raped and later killed," MSCW head Rupali Chakankar said in a statement.

Chakankar said Pednekar filed the complaint on Monday which was sent to Malwani police station under whose jurisdiction the incident- Salian's death- had taken place.

"We asked them to submit a report in two days including her postmortem report, the copy of FIR, and other related documents of the case," Chakankar added.

A Malwani police official said they have not received any notice from the women's commission till now.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Narayan Rane had claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian were murdered.

He also alleged that Salian was raped before being killed.

However, the minister did not furnish any evidence to buttress his claim.

Pednekar had slammed Rane saying he was tarnishing the character of a woman after her death and demanded that the women's commission take strict action against him.

Salian, 28, allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a high-rise building in suburban Malad on June 8, 2020, six days before Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra.

Apart from Rajput, Salian had also managed the work of actors like Bharti Singh, Rhea Chakraborty and Varun Sharma.

Last year, Mumbai Police closed the probe into the death of Salian as no evidence of any foul play emerged in the case.

The police had also said that they didn't find any evidence to support several allegations linking Salian's death with that of Rajput.