STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PDP wants Gupkar flock together to sideline BJP in upcoming J&K elections

A senior PDP leader said after going through draft proposals of the Delimitation Commission, it has become more important for the Gupkar allies to jointly contest in J&K.

Published: 22nd February 2022 03:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration leaders

People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration leaders (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  The PDP, which is critical of the Article 370 revocation, is in favour of Gupkar Alliance parties unitedly fighting the elections to keep the BJP at bay in Jammu and Kashmir.

A senior PDP leader said after going through draft proposals of the Delimitation Commission, it has become more important for the Gupkar allies to jointly contest in J&K.

The first-ever Assembly elections in the new Union Territory would be held after the panel submits its report on redrawing of Assembly and parliamentary constituencies to the Centre.

The PDP leader said the Gupkar Alliance contesting unitedly and forging tactical understanding with Congress is the only way out to keep BJP out.

According to the PDP leader, the Congress alone can take on the BJP in Jammu.

“Neither PDP nor NC can take on BJP head on in Jammu. The Valley-based parties should enter into tactical understanding with Congress.’’

“The PDP, NC, Congress alliance has become a necessity now in the changed circumstances in J&K and after Delimitation Commission draft reports,” he said, adding it would be difficult to keep BJP away without this alliance.

But the leaders of NC and CPI(M), the two other main constituencies of the six-party alliance, said they would take call at an appropriate time.

“When elections are announced, our leaders will sit and take an appropriate call keeping in view the larger interests of the people of J&K.” 

The BJP would be hoping that the Alliance does not forge any pre-poll alliance for the Assembly polls, the PDP leader said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Article 370 Gupkar Alliance PDP BJP
India Matters
Shifa's brother Saif at the hospital after being attacked by a mob at his father's restaurant
Karnataka: Mob allegedly targets restaurant of hijab petitioner's father; brother hurt
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
IDFC FIRST Bank MD and CEO V Vaidyanathan. (Photo | idfcfirstbank.com)
IDFC FIRST Bank CEO gifts shares worth over Rs 3.95 crore among staff 
DMK cadres celebrating party victory at DMK headquarters in Chennai on Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
DMK alliance sweeps urban local body polls, AIADMK bested in Edapaddi too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp