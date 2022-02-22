PDP wants Gupkar flock together to sideline BJP in upcoming J&K elections

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The PDP, which is critical of the Article 370 revocation, is in favour of Gupkar Alliance parties unitedly fighting the elections to keep the BJP at bay in Jammu and Kashmir.

A senior PDP leader said after going through draft proposals of the Delimitation Commission, it has become more important for the Gupkar allies to jointly contest in J&K.

The first-ever Assembly elections in the new Union Territory would be held after the panel submits its report on redrawing of Assembly and parliamentary constituencies to the Centre.

The PDP leader said the Gupkar Alliance contesting unitedly and forging tactical understanding with Congress is the only way out to keep BJP out.

According to the PDP leader, the Congress alone can take on the BJP in Jammu.

“Neither PDP nor NC can take on BJP head on in Jammu. The Valley-based parties should enter into tactical understanding with Congress.’’

“The PDP, NC, Congress alliance has become a necessity now in the changed circumstances in J&K and after Delimitation Commission draft reports,” he said, adding it would be difficult to keep BJP away without this alliance.

But the leaders of NC and CPI(M), the two other main constituencies of the six-party alliance, said they would take call at an appropriate time.

“When elections are announced, our leaders will sit and take an appropriate call keeping in view the larger interests of the people of J&K.”

The BJP would be hoping that the Alliance does not forge any pre-poll alliance for the Assembly polls, the PDP leader said.