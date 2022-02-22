STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Modi expresses grief over Himachal mishap, announces aid

At least seven people were killed and 12 others sustained burn injuries in the explosion in the factory in Una district where firecrackers were being made, a senior district official said.

Published: 22nd February 2022 02:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 02:42 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced Rs 2 lakh each as relief to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in an explosion at a factory in Himachal Pradesh.

"Rs two lakh each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the tragic factory mishap in Himachal Pradesh. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured," the prime minister said on Twitter.

Modi also condoled the loss of lives in the explosion. "I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in this accident," he said on Twitter.

The prime minister also wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the accident.

