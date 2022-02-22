STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shiv Sena’s balm for Congress over KCR's 'Third Front' attempts ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

PCC president Nana Patole said without his party, no coalition can defeat BJP in 2024. He said Congress is a national party and has a presence in many states.

Published: 22nd February 2022 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Uddhav Thackeray,left, and KCR (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  The Shiv Sena said on Monday that without Congress, no non-BJP front is possible in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. A day earlier, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and Telangana CM KCR spoke about a third front to take on BJP, without mentioning Congress.

However, Maharashtra Congress objected to talks of a third front without Congress.

PCC president Nana Patole said without his party, no coalition can defeat BJP in 2024. He said Congress is a national party and has a presence in many states.

“The role of Congress is very important to defeat BJP. We welcome non-BJP CMs talking about forming a front against BJP. But Congress should be part of it. Otherwise, it will be a futile exercise.” 

Talking on the meeting between Thackeray and KCR, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said nowhere did they mention that Congress will not be part of this front. He said Congress is a national party and its role is important when it comes to stitching an alliance against BJP.

“When Mamata Banerjee came to Mumbai, that time also we insisted about the inclusion of Congress.”

NCP’s chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said non-BJP parties have to come together.

“Secular and anti-BJP votes should not get divided. We have to bring together all like-minded parties together. BJP has all the machinery but if others come together, we can defeat it. We have seen it in Maharashtra, Bengal and Jharkhand.”

