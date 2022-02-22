Srinagar Diary

Fayaz Wani By

Srinagar civic body wants better urban governance

Making city’s urban governance initiatives more effective and transforming primary school education are the main agendas as the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) has signed an MoU with Praja Foundation and Azim Premji Foundation. The MoU was signed between Athar Aamir Khan, commissioner, SMC; Bijoy Shankar Das, lead, North Eastern States and Jammu & Kashmir studies, Azim Premji University; and Milind Mhaske, director, Praja Foundation; in presence of Lt Governor Manoj Sinha. While Praja will work towards empowering citizen participation in governance, Azim Premji will strive towards improving the scenario in all SMC schools.

Self-appraisal system for govt employees from March

The J&K administration has directed all its employees to upload their monthly achievements or performance report on the Employee Performance Monitoring (EPM) portal. Employees have been directed to upload their reports by the seventh of every month with effect from March. All reviewing and controlling officers would review the self assessment of their subordinate staff by the 15th of every month. Besides, employees have been directed to get the SANDES app for the seamless submission of the reports on the EPM portal. According to principal secretary Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, the initiative besides providing a mechanism of self-appraisal to the employees would also provide a tool to the respective reporting or controlling officers for better performance monitoring and human resource management.

Women safety squads now patrol streets in city

After the recent attacks against women in Srinagar, police has launched two Women’s Safety Squads to ensure security of women in the summer capital. DIG of police, Kashmir Central Range, Sujit Kumar Singh flagged off the first patrol on February 14. According to police, they aim to bring down crime against women and prevent incidents like the recent acid attack by acting as a deterrent. Initially, two Women’s Safety Squads were launched and these squads will patrol near coaching centres, schools, colleges, etc. Each squad comprises five lady police officers.

Trilingual land passbook issuance commences

The revenue department has started issuance of trilingual land passbooks in Hindi, Urdu and English to landholders in the Union Territory from February 19. Initially, seven tehsils of Srinagar district and 21 tehsils of Jammu district would see distribution of land passbooks at 28 locations with participation of representatives of PRIs, landholders, farmers, financial institutions and line departments. The land passbooks being issued to every landholder contain sentry from the Jamabandi in revenue estate so as to enable the cardholder to make its use for credit facilities and for other matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

