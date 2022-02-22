'They have back stabbed Muslims, could not defeat BJP': Owaisi attacks Akhilesh, Mayawati

By PTI

SULTANPUR: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party have back stabbed Muslims, even after they voted for these parties.

Addressing an election meeting here in support of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) candidate Akram Beg, he also said that "they will talk about Muslims till the elections and after its over, they will forget about you".

Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh are being held in seven phases and the fourth is on February 23.

"SP-BSP is making you feel afraid for the past 30 years and taking your vote. You have given your vote to the SP and the BSP, but you have been stabbed in the back. Your children did not get education, jobs, and poverty became our destiny," Owaisi said.

Taking a jibe at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he said, "The chief minister only speaks about 'garmi' and 'sardee'. Are you a meteorologist?" Owaisi also highlighted the problems of farmers.

"The SP and the BSP could not defeat the BJP in 2014, 2017 and 2019. Do not show me the fear of Modi-Yogi, I am not going to be afraid of anyone," he said.

Referring to the hijab row, Owaisi said that "the hijab issue is that of me and you (hijab kaa masla mera aapka hai), but the SP and the BSP have not even spoken on this".