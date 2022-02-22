STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

This is an election to save democracy: Akhilesh Yadav 

Yadav said under the BJP government, Baba (Adityanath) shows development by 'changing the name of schemes.'

Published: 22nd February 2022 06:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 06:20 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PRAYAGRAJ: Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said this is not an ordinary assembly election but polls to save the democracy and change the fate of Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing a huge rally at Bhirpur in Yamunapar's Karchana assembly constituency, 30 km from the city, he said, "We will work to implement the SP manifesto. Ever since the BJP government came, inflation and unemployment have increased" Taking a jibe at the BJP leaders, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said that small leaders of the BJP tell small lies, those who are big tell bigger lies and those who are "tallest" leaders tell the biggest lies.

Turning to the competitive students of BEd and TET (Teacher Eligibility Test) examinations who came to the rally, the SP chief said, "You tell me whether the examinations were cancelled or not, whether the paper was out or not. Did you have to fight or not?" He said that the Samajwadi Party promises to help Shiksha Mitras and fill lakhs of jobs lying vacant in the education department.

"If the SP government is formed, the youth will be given jobs by filling the vacant posts," he promised.

Yadav said under the BJP government, Baba (Adityanath) shows development by "changing the name of schemes".

This time an English newspaper has also changed his name to "Baba Bulldozer". Earlier, the crowd became uncontrollable, broke the barricade and reached close to the stage.

At the time of Yadav's departure also, people reached near to his helicopter and the police had to use force to disperse them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Akhilesh Yadav Uttar Pradesh Samajwadi Party
India Matters
Shifa's brother Saif at the hospital after being attacked by a mob at his father's restaurant
Karnataka: Mob allegedly targets restaurant of hijab petitioner's father; brother hurt
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
IDFC FIRST Bank MD and CEO V Vaidyanathan. (Photo | idfcfirstbank.com)
IDFC FIRST Bank CEO gifts shares worth over Rs 3.95 crore among staff 
DMK cadres celebrating party victory at DMK headquarters in Chennai on Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
DMK alliance sweeps urban local body polls, AIADMK bested in Edapaddi too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp