Union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras described PM Narendra Modi as 'Bhagwan'

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Union Minister for food processing industries Pashupati Kumar Paras described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as 'Bhagwan' (God) and resolved to remain with him till he was alive.

Talking to the media at Hajipur late on Monday, Paras said that a man is known by his 'karma' (action) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a 'karma yogi' (one who believes in action). Hajipur happens to be his parliamentary constituency.

When asked whether he worshiped his 'God' (read PM Modi), he replied in affirmative and said everybody should do it. “Nobody has ever seen God. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi has proved by his action that he is whopped like God,” he opined.

He claimed that Modi has surpassed all previous PMs like Jawahar Lal Nehru and Indira Gandhi. “What to talk of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he (Modi) will have no match till 2029,” he asserted.

The national chief of the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) said the whole world is appreciating the Prime Minister under whose able leadership Covid19 vaccination was carried out successfully across the country.

Paras claimed that nobody could have handled the Covid 19 pandemic in a better way than Prime Minister. Modi's initiative has left the top leaders of other nations spellbound, he added.

He claimed that the NDA would perform well in the upcoming assembly polls in the state. His party has been given one seat from Hajipur in the ensuing legislative council polls. The RLJP has decided to field Bhushan Kumar.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party will contest on 12 seats, the Janata Dal (United) will field its candidates on 11 seats. One seat has been spared for the RLJP. The election will be held for 24 vacant seats.

Two other allies—Hindustan Awami Morcha and Vikassheel Insaan Party—have not been given any seat despite being constituents of the ruling NDA in the state.