UP polls: Yogi brings the 'bulldozer' reference again; Akhilesh counts utility of 'bicycle'

The comments by Yadav came after Modi accused the Samajwadi Party (SP) of being sympathetic to terrorists.

Published: 22nd February 2022 12:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 12:27 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (L) and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (L) and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav called Prime Minister Narendra Modi's jibe linking his party's election symbol 'cycle' to the bicycles used in the 2008 Ahmedabad bomb blasts an insult to the nation.

"By connecting the farm and the farmer, our cycle lays the foundation of farmers' prosperity. Our cycle breaks social barriers by taking girls to school. Our cycle is not affected by inflation, and races ahead."

"Cycle is the aircraft of ordinary people, pride of rural India, insulting the cycle is the insult of the entire nation," he tweeted in Hindi on Sunday, counting the utility of bicycle.

The comments by Yadav came after Modi accused the Samajwadi Party (SP) of being sympathetic to terrorists.

Days after a court convicted 49 people for the Ahmedabad serial blasts, Modi had said that he had vowed to punish the perpetrators even if they took refuge in 'paatal' (hell).

He said he had wondered why the terrorists had opted for bicycles to plant bombs in the initial blasts in Ahmedabad.

On February 18, a special court in Ahmedabad had sentenced to death 38 members of the terror outfit Indian Mujahideen in the 2008 serial blasts case.

The court also sentenced 11 other convicts to life imprisonment.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday described the "bulldozer" as a UP government "brand", saying it is effective both for building expressway and running over the mafia.

The UP authorities have been using bulldozers to demolish illegal buildings constructed by criminals and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav had earlier called the CM "bulldozer baba".

Attacking the Samajwadi Party (SP) during an election meeting, Adityanath said his government has created a new "brand".

"Bulldozer is effective for expressway and also to run over the mafia," he said.

Adityanath said the state does not need those who dream but a government that moves forward with a firm resolve.

He also accused the previous SP government of withdrawing cases against those involved in acts of terror.

The UP chief minister under the BJP rule, rioters won't have the courage to incite violence.

