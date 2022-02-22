Uttarakhand’s first continuous air quality monitoring system in Dehradun

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand got its first first continuous air quality monitoring system (CAQMS). Installed in Dehradun, it will be run and operationalised by Uttarakhand State Pollution Control Board and Doon University.

The CAQMS records data every 15 minutes. The idea is to take note of data from a place which neither very clean nor very polluted. Thus, Mothrowala area was selected as the city’s base Air Quality Index data location. Last year, data from Uttarakhand State Pollution Control Board revealed that air quality in many cities of the state had improved in May as compared to March 2021.

AQI of the state capital of Dehradun was 227 in March, 225 in April and 127 in May. In 2020, AQI of Dehradun in March was 171, 76 in April and 108 in May. In Haridwar, the AQI in March 2021 was recorded at 120, followed by 195 in April, which improved to 101 in May. The AQI of the holy city in March 2020 was 116, 46 in April and 49 in May .

Uttarakhand State Pollution Control Board released AQI of six cities of Uttarakhand — Dehradun, Rishikesh, Haridwar, Kashipur, Rudrapur and Haldwani. These cities are the most populous ones with maximum traffic and industrial activities.