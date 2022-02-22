STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vote for BJP as this election will decide Manipur's future for next 25 years: Modi

Modi called upon the first-time voters of the state to press the button for 'Lotus' -- the BJP's election symbol, stating that they have become an important part of the government's agenda.

Published: 22nd February 2022

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

IMPHAL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the BJP's "double-engine" government has laid strong a foundation for Manipur for the next 25 years.

Addressing an election rally in Imphal, Modi said the stability and peace achieved in the last five years have to be made permanent, urging the people of the Northeastern state to re-elect the BJP government.

"Last month, Manipur completed 50 years of its formation. During this period, the state witnessed several governments and their works. But after decades of Congress rule, Manipur got only inequality," he said.

In the last five years, BJP's "double-engine" government has worked with sincerity for the development of Manipur, he said, adding that "you saw both good governance and good intention".

Through hard work "we have laid a strong foundation for the next 25 years", the prime minister said. "This election will decide the future of Manipur for the next 25 years," he said.

Modi called upon the first-time voters of the state to press the button for 'Lotus' -- the BJP's election symbol, stating that they have become an important part of the government's agenda.

"The stability and peace which were established in the last five years, it has to be made permanent," Modi said. To achieve this, it is absolutely necessary to have a BJP government in the state, he said.

