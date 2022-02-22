STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Why Yogi government did not move SC over bail to Ashish Mishra? asks Jayant Chaudhary

His remarks come a day after families of victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence moved Supreme Court and a day ahead of assembly elections in the district.

Published: 22nd February 2022

Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary (File | PTI)

By PTI

NOIDA: Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chuadhary on Tuesday slammed the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, alleging the BJP is anti-farmer.

He also questioned why the UP government did not file a review petition in the Supreme Court after the decision of the Allahabad High Court, which granted bail to Ashish Mishra, a key accused in the case and son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra.

"Yogi ji should tell, why was he so happy with Ashish Mishra Teni getting bail? Why the UP government did not submit a review petition in the Supreme Court against the decision of the Allahabad High Court? The point is clear: BJP government is anti-farmer," Chaudhary tweeted in Hindi.

A single judge bench of the high court, on February 10, had granted the relief of bail to Mishra who had spent four months in custody.

On October 3, last year, eight people were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri during violence that erupted when farmers were protesting against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to the area.

Four farmers were moved down by the SUV.

A driver and two BJP workers were then allegedly lynched by angry farmers.

A journalist had also died in the violence that triggered outrage among opposition parties and farmer groups agitating over the Centre's now-repealed agri laws.

