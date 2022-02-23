STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

29 students, who escaped from Myanmar following military coup, to appear for Mizoram board exams

Mizoram Education Minister Lalchhandama Ralte said the students had taken refuge in south Mizoram's Siaha district and Champhai district in the eastern part of the state bordering Myanmar.

Published: 23rd February 2022 12:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2022 12:00 PM   |  A+A-

File photo anti-coup protesters gesture during a march in Yangon, Myanmar.

File photo anti-coup protesters gesture during a march in Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

AIZAWL: A total of 29 boys and girls, who had fled Myanmar along with their parents in the face of atrocities last year and taken refuge in Mizoram, are set to appear in the state board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 later this month, a minister said.

Mizoram Education Minister Lalchhandama Ralte told PTI that 27 students have registered for the Class 10 examination and two for the Class 12 test.

He said the students had taken refuge in south Mizoram's Siaha district and Champhai district in the eastern part of the state bordering Myanmar.

Thousands of Myanmar nationals, who escaped from the Southeast Asian nation since the military seized power in February last year, have been taking shelter in community halls, schools and relief camps set up by NGOs and villagers in different parts of Mizoram.

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) will conduct the examinations for Class 10 on February 28 and the tests for Class 12 on March 1, via the offline mode.

Ralte said the state government had earlier issued a notification allowing children of Myanmar nationals to register for the board examinations.

"We decided to give these students a chance, as we don't want to see their careers getting jeopardised because they were displaced. We have to assist them at least on humanitarian grounds," he said.

According to an official of the school education department, over 1,000 children from Myanmar are now enrolled in Mizoram schools in different classes.

Most of the Myanmar nationals, who fled to the state, belong to the Chin community, which shares ethnic ties with the Mizos, officials said.

Six Mizoram districts - Champhai, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Serchhip, Hnahthial and Saitual - share a 510-km-long international border with Myanmar's Chin state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mizoram Board Exams Myanmar Coup
India Matters
Dematerialised ‘Yogi’ materialises in ‘holy’ Seychelles
Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
ED raids NCP minister Nawab Malik residence, takes him for questioning
An old photograph of a younger Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba Gandhi | Express
'Mahatma Gandhi opposed veil, but would’ve supported girls’ choice on hijab'
For representational purposes
Bengaluru: Covid+ woman delivers 500-gm premature baby; mom, child back home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp