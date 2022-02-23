Amid border tensions with China, Modi government goes for major infrastructure push along LAC

Richa Sharma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a big infrastructure push along the India-China border, especially in areas of recent flashpoints in Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim, a panel of the union environment ministry has recommended over a dozen projects for construction of roads in border areas and security outposts for strengthening security and vigil.

The Standing Committee of National Board for Wildlife, in a recent meeting, cleared a proposal by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for the use of 188.392 hectare of land from Changthang Wildlife Sanctuary in Ladakh for construction of a 96 km road from Hanle to Chumar.

The proposal was recommended by the Ladakh chief wildlife warden keeping in mind strategic importance for movement of security forces.

The ministry is on a spree to clear projects related to upgradation of border infrastructure along the LAC.

Another proposal for the use of 58.49 hectare of forest land from Dibang Wildlife Sanctuary for construction of Dembuen-Bruni Road in Arunachal Pradesh’s Dibang Valley was recommended “to provide access to India-China border and its important from defence point of view”, according to the minutes of meeting accessed by this newspaper.

The panel recommended over 30 proposals for construction of Border Outposts (BOPs) by ITBP and road passing through Changthang and Karakoram sanctuaries in Ladakh.

Diversion of forest land from Changthang for Demchok, Umlingzing and Koyul BOP was also recommended by the panel.

Several projects for construction of BOPs by the Sashastra Seema Bal in Sikkim’s Barsey Rhododendron Sanctuary were given nod to facilitate Army movement to guard the India-Nepal border efficiently.

Similarly, the projects for improvement of road infrastructure in Sikkim’s Doklam region were also approved. The proposal is for diversion of forest land from Pangolakha Wildlife Sanctuary for improvement and widening of roads by BRO.

Why it is strategic

Even though disengagement at various places has taken place, the India-China standoff continues at Hot Spring, Depsang and Demchok.