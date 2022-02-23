STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Amid political row, Delimitation Commission gets two more months for redrawing J&K poll map

The term was to end on March 5. After receiving suggestions from five associate members on February 14, the panel is expected to put the draft working paper on delimitation in the coming days. 

Published: 23rd February 2022 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2022 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Kashmir lockdown

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Centre on Tuesday extended the Jammu & Kashmir Delimitation Commission’s term by two months to complete its task of redrawing electoral constituencies in the Union Territory. 

Formed in March 2020, the panel was granted a one-year extension last year. The term was to end on March 5. After receiving suggestions from five associate members on February 14, the panel is expected to put the draft working paper on delimitation in the coming days. 

“In exercise of powers conferred by Section 3 of the Delimitation Act 2002 (33 of 2002), the central government hereby makes the further amendment of two months in the notification of GoI in the Ministry of Law and Justice (Legislative department no So-1015(e) dated 6th March 2020. In the notification in paragraph two for the words ‘two years’, the words ‘two years and two months’ shall be substituted,” read a notification. 

In its suggestions, the National Conference demanded restoration of previous arrangement for Anantnag LS seat.

It maintained that there were question marks over the Constitutional propriety of the panel especially when stakeholders had approached the Supreme Court challenging the Centre’s action of revoking the special status of J&K. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delimitation Commission Article 370
India Matters
Dematerialised ‘Yogi’ materialises in ‘holy’ Seychelles
Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
ED raids NCP minister Nawab Malik residence, takes him for questioning
An old photograph of a younger Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba Gandhi | Express
'Mahatma Gandhi opposed veil, but would’ve supported girls’ choice on hijab'
For representational purposes
Bengaluru: Covid+ woman delivers 500-gm premature baby; mom, child back home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp