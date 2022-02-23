Amid political row, Delimitation Commission gets two more months for redrawing J&K poll map

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Tuesday extended the Jammu & Kashmir Delimitation Commission’s term by two months to complete its task of redrawing electoral constituencies in the Union Territory.

Formed in March 2020, the panel was granted a one-year extension last year. The term was to end on March 5. After receiving suggestions from five associate members on February 14, the panel is expected to put the draft working paper on delimitation in the coming days.

“In exercise of powers conferred by Section 3 of the Delimitation Act 2002 (33 of 2002), the central government hereby makes the further amendment of two months in the notification of GoI in the Ministry of Law and Justice (Legislative department no So-1015(e) dated 6th March 2020. In the notification in paragraph two for the words ‘two years’, the words ‘two years and two months’ shall be substituted,” read a notification.

In its suggestions, the National Conference demanded restoration of previous arrangement for Anantnag LS seat.

It maintained that there were question marks over the Constitutional propriety of the panel especially when stakeholders had approached the Supreme Court challenging the Centre’s action of revoking the special status of J&K.