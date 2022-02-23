STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amid row over Delimitation Commission, parties start groundwork for assembly elections in J&K

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti was on a trip to the border districts of Poonch and Rajouri and Jammu district from February 18-22.

Published: 23rd February 2022 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2022 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (File photo| EPS)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  With the Delimitation Commission’s draft proposals rekindling political activities in Jammu and Kashmir, top Valley-based leaders have taken their political campaign to the Jammu region as Kashmir is still in the grip of winter.

During her visit, she interacted with party leaders and workers and discussed strategy for the Assembly polls, which are expected to be held in October-November.

NC president Farooq Abdullah has also been in Jammu for over a week, exhorting party leaders and workers to gear up for the “big challenge” and launch a mass outreach programme.

Congress veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad, who has been sidelined by the party leadership, too, is on a four-day visit to the Jammu and would be interacting with his supporters.

PDP leader Firdous Tak alleged the government, by downgrading security of leaders, was ensuring they can’t carry out political activities in Kashmir.

