Amid standoff with China, Army commander meets troops in Galwan Valley

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Newly appointed Northern Army commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi visited the forward areas of Eastern Ladakh during his maiden tour of the region which began on Monday.

His forward area visit also included the location of Galwan the pictures of which have been released on social media.

“Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Army Commander in Chief Northern Command, visited ground zero at forward areas of the Fire and Fury Corps along LAC to review the security situation,” the Army tweeted its message.

He interacted with all ranks of all security forces and appreciated the professionalism & operational response towards the evolving threat matrix, added the Army Galwan was the location of a deadly clash which took place in June 2020 between the troops of Indian Army and Chinese PLA.

Sources confirmed that one of the photos released by the Northern Command is of Galwan.

Lt Gen Dwivedi also visited Air Force Station in Leh to strengthen and foster mutual cooperation and build platforms to synergise future endeavours, the Army said in a statement.