Assam CM Himanta credits PM Modi with solving bandh, blockade problem in Manipur

IMPHAL: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with solving the perennial problem of bandhs and blockades in Manipur.

Speaking at the “flag-hoisting” ceremony of senior Manipur Minister Thongam Biswajit, Sarma said the people of Manipur had suffered a lot prior to 2017 due to bandhs and blockades.

“We had doubts if we would be able to solve the problem. But PM Modiji was confident. He said it is possible. Soon, it became a reality. Bandhs and blockades are now a thing of the past,” Sarma said. He said the previous Congress government could have solved the problem but it did not.

“Modiji built a national highway that connects Manipur with Assam’s Silchar. Now, the state has two highways to bring goods to the state. Biswajit was the PWD minister. Under him, many roads and bridges have been built,” the Assam CM said.

He said ahead of the 2017 Manipur polls, the BJP could not imagine it could form the government in the state but Biswajit could visualise it. “He came from the TMC to the BJP and contributed immensely to the party’s massive growth in Manipur. We all know this and we must acknowledge it,” Sarma said.

He added, “When he was joining the BJP in 2016, I used to think why he is taking such a huge risk. He said the BJP has come to Assam. We will work hard together to bring BJP to power in Manipur. We all have today become the fans of Biswajit.”

Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton, Nagaland Minister and BJP chief Temjen Imna Along Longkumer were among a host of BJP leaders who were present at the programme.

By hoisting party flags, candidates of elections in Manipur officially launch their election campaign.