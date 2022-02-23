STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assam CM Himanta credits PM Modi with solving bandh, blockade problem in Manipur

We had doubts if we would be able to solve the problem. But PM Modiji was confident. He said it is possible. Soon, it became a reality, he said. 

Published: 23rd February 2022 11:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2022 11:47 PM   |  A+A-

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at the “flag-hoisting” ceremony of senior Manipur Minister Thongam Biswajit, on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

IMPHAL: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with solving the perennial problem of bandhs and blockades in Manipur.

Speaking at the “flag-hoisting” ceremony of senior Manipur Minister Thongam Biswajit, Sarma said the people of Manipur had suffered a lot prior to 2017 due to bandhs and blockades.

“We had doubts if we would be able to solve the problem. But PM Modiji was confident. He said it is possible. Soon, it became a reality. Bandhs and blockades are now a thing of the past,” Sarma said. He said the previous Congress government could have solved the problem but it did not.

“Modiji built a national highway that connects Manipur with Assam’s Silchar. Now, the state has two highways to bring goods to the state. Biswajit was the PWD minister. Under him, many roads and bridges have been built,” the Assam CM said.

He said ahead of the 2017 Manipur polls, the BJP could not imagine it could form the government in the state but Biswajit could visualise it. “He came from the TMC to the BJP and contributed immensely to the party’s massive growth in Manipur. We all know this and we must acknowledge it,” Sarma said.

He added, “When he was joining the BJP in 2016, I used to think why he is taking such a huge risk. He said the BJP has come to Assam. We will work hard together to bring BJP to power in Manipur. We all have today become the fans of Biswajit.”

Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton, Nagaland Minister and BJP chief Temjen Imna Along Longkumer were among a host of BJP leaders who were present at the programme.

By hoisting party flags, candidates of elections in Manipur officially launch their election campaign.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam Assam CM PM Modi Manipur Manipur polls Himanta Biswa Sarma
India Matters
Dematerialised ‘Yogi’ materialises in ‘holy’ Seychelles
Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
ED raids NCP minister Nawab Malik residence, takes him for questioning
An old photograph of a younger Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba Gandhi | Express
'Mahatma Gandhi opposed veil, but would’ve supported girls’ choice on hijab'
For representational purposes
Bengaluru: Covid+ woman delivers 500-gm premature baby; mom, child back home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp