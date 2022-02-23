STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Central agencies targeting Opposition like 'mafia': Sanjay Raut on Nawab Malik's questioning by ED

Raut said a few years ago, former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya had filed a complaint against some leaders who have now joined the BJP.

Published: 23rd February 2022 12:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2022 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: In the wake of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik's questioning by the ED, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday alleged that central probe agencies, like a "mafia", were targeting BJP's political opponents who expose falsehood.

Talking to reporters here, Raut said the ED officials took away Malik from his home for questioning.

"This is a challenge to the Maharashtra government. The central investigation agencies, like a mafia, are targeting BJP's political opponents who expose falsehood. But, truth will prevail and the fight will continue," the Shiv Sena's spokesperson said.

"This (targeting of individuals by digging old cases) will continue till 2024 and after that they will have to face the consequences," Raut said in a veiled attack on the BJP and central agencies.

Raut said a few years ago, former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya had filed a complaint against some leaders who have now joined the BJP.

"Why summons have not even been issued?" the Rajya Sabha member asked.

Notably, Somaiya had filed complaints against various leaders, including Narayan Rane who later joined the BJP and is currently a Union minister.

"I spoke to all senior leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). I will soon expose the central investigating agencies," Raut said.

The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress had joined hands in 2019 to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday questioned Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik in a money laundering probe linked to the activities of the Mumbai underworld, fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides, officials said.

The 62-year-old NCP leader is stated to have arrived at the Enforcement Directorate office in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area around 8 AM and the agency is recording his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nawab Malik Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena NCP
India Matters
Dematerialised ‘Yogi’ materialises in ‘holy’ Seychelles
Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
ED raids NCP minister Nawab Malik residence, takes him for questioning
An old photograph of a younger Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba Gandhi | Express
'Mahatma Gandhi opposed veil, but would’ve supported girls’ choice on hijab'
For representational purposes
Bengaluru: Covid+ woman delivers 500-gm premature baby; mom, child back home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp