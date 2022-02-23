STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Disha Salian's parents demand action against politicians for maligning daughter's name

Disha's parents expressed their distress over the ongoing defamatory news about their late daughter and demanded action against Union Minister Narayan Rane, his son Nitish and others.

Former manager to Sushant Singh Rajput, Disha Salian.

Former manager to Sushant Singh Rajput, Disha Salian. (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The parents of deceased Disha Salian, the former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, met the chief of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) here on Wednesday and demanded action against Union Minister Narayan Rane, his son Nitish and others who were spreading false news about their daughter's death.

Disha's parents Vasanti and Satish Salian met MSCW chief Rupali Chakankar at the commission's office in suburban Bandra, and expressed their distress over the ongoing defamatory news about their late daughter, an official said.

The Salians have stated that they will not be able to survive in the society with respect if such false news was spread on news channels, and hence, they demanded action against concerned people, he said.

Following the meet, the commission has taken their demand seriously and assured them of justice, the official added.

Days earlier, Union minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane had addressed a press conference in which he made certain claims regarding Disha's death.

However, despite the emotional appeal made by Disha's family members to politicians to refrain from maligning her name by questioning the circumstances surrounding her death, claims and counter-claims on the issue are being made, with Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil saying that the truth behind Disha's death will be exposed after March 7.

Earlier this week, the MSCW had issued a notice to the Mumbai Police in connection with Disha's alleged suicide and directed them to file a reply in the next two days, after Rane claimed that she was raped and murdered.

Salian (28) allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a high-rise building in suburban Malad on June 8, 2020, six days before Rajput (34) was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra.

