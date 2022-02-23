STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Doctors of few Delhi government hospitals marked absent during stir against NEET-PG counselling delay: FORDA

The resident doctors' forum requested Jain to initiate necessary measures to address the issue.

Published: 23rd February 2022 07:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2022 07:02 PM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

Image used for representational purposes only

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Federation of Resident Doctors' Association has written to Health Minister Satyendar Jain, saying resident doctors of some Delhi government hospitals were marked absent and their salaries deducted during the agitation against the delay in NEET-PG counselling 2021.

The resident doctors' forum requested Jain to initiate necessary measures to address the issue.

"Due to non-admission of a fresh batch of resident doctors owing to multiple delays and postponement of NEET-PG counselling 2021, the existing batches of resident doctors in healthcare institutions were overworked and exhausted physically as well as mentally which ultimately led to the agitation to expedite NEET-PG counselling 2021 from November 27," the letter read.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also supported the agitation, which aimed at rejuvenating the healthcare sector of the nation suffering from a shortage of workforce of resident doctors, it said.

FORDA said the agitation was called off on December 31 following a meeting with the Union health minister, who assured to expedite the counselling and subsequent admission process and promised that no punitive or disciplinary action will be taken by hospital authorities against any resident doctor who took part in the agitation.

"However, it is extremely unfortunate that resident doctors of certain Delhi government hospitals, notably UCMS and GTB Hospital, have been marked absent for the aforementioned period of agitation and their salaries/stipends have been deducted," the doctors' body said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NEET Federation of Resident Doctors' Association Satyendar Jain NEET PG
India Matters
Dematerialised ‘Yogi’ materialises in ‘holy’ Seychelles
Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
ED raids NCP minister Nawab Malik residence, takes him for questioning
An old photograph of a younger Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba Gandhi | Express
'Mahatma Gandhi opposed veil, but would’ve supported girls’ choice on hijab'
For representational purposes
Bengaluru: Covid+ woman delivers 500-gm premature baby; mom, child back home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp