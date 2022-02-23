ED arrests Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
The ED questioned Malik in a money laundering probe linked to the activities of the Mumbai underworld, fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides, officials said.
Published: 23rd February 2022 03:33 PM | Last Updated: 23rd February 2022 03:49 PM | A+A A-
MUMBAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik on Wednesday in a money-laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides, officials said.
The 62-year-old NCP leader was taken into custody after he was questioned for about five hours at the ED office in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area since around 8 AM.
ALSO READ | Nawab Malik being troubled as he spoke against 'misuse' of central agencies: Pawar
His statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and he was arrested under the same provisions as he was evasive in his replies, the officials said.
His party said he was taken by the ED from his residence at around 6 AM.
#WATCH | NCP workers gather outside the Enforcement Directorate office in Mumbai and raise slogans after the arrest of party leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik. He has been arrested in connection with Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case. pic.twitter.com/cY6FDytpZq— ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2022