ED raids NCP minister Nawab Malik residence, takes him for questioning

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the residence of the NCP minister and the party's chief spokesperson, Nawab Malik, in Mumbai early morning on Thursday. Malik was later taken to the ED office for questioning in connection to the underworld fugitive Dawood Ibrahim's properties and money laundering.

Malik was accompanied by his son, advocate Amir Malik. The ED has not issued any statement in connection with Nawab Malik's questioning.

Earlier former Maharashtra chief minister and BJP MLA Devendra Fadnavis made allegations against Nawab Malik connecting him to Dawood Ibrahim and said action will be taken against Malik by the central agencies.

Reacting to ED action against the NCP minister, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that he was not at all surprised with the central agency's actions against Nawab Malik who has been vocal against the misuse of central agencies and its misuse.

“The ED action against Nawab Malik was done deliberately to malign his and party image. When I was the chief minister of Maharashtra, some people hurled allegations connecting me to Dawood Ibrahim but nothing came out in the probe. Same tactics are being used by the Union government through central agencies,” Sharad Pawar alleged.

Pawar said that they had expected the Union government to connect Nawab Malik to some case or the other to initiate action against him. “Malik was speaking the truth and therefore is being targeted.”

NCP state president Jayant Patil said that the ED conducted the raid and took the Minister for questioning without any notice or summons. “This is nothing but misuse of central agencies. Malik was very much vocal against wrong policies of the Union government and misuse of the power vested in central agencies. That is why he is being targeted. We will continue to fight,” Patil said.

NCP leader Supriya Sule also said that they were not at all surprised with ED action against Nawab Malik. She said the world knew why the ED went early morning to Nawab Malik's residence and took him for questioning.

“Why is the ED targeting only BJP's political opponents? Why is there no such action against BJP leaders on whom several cases at ED are pending? It shows if you are with the ED, there won't be any action against you. If are speaking against them, the central agencies will target you. This is an open secret today,” Sule added.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that they are ready to sacrifice their lives to fight against the misuse of central power and central agencies. “BJP is not going to enjoy the power permanently. In 2024, the change will happen,” Raut said.

BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said that if Nawab Malik is not done anything wrong then Malik and NCP should not be afraid.