MP: Upset over offline exams, class 10 student commits suicide

By PTI

CHHATTARPUR: A class 10 student, who was apparently under stress over his exams being conducted offline, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur city, police said on Wednesday.

The 17-year-old boy took the extreme step on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday at his home in Hanuman Toria area, Kotwali police station in-charge Anup Yadav said.

The boy, who was studying in a government school here, had the mathematics exam on Tuesday.

He was sleeping in a separate room in the house and had set an alarm of 5 am to get up on the exam day, his uncle Anupam Tamrakar told reporters.

When the alarm kept ringing in the morning, the boy's family members went to his room and found him hanging from the ceiling with a scarf, he said.

The boy was studying through the online mode for the last two years in the wake of the coronavirus-induced curbs, but was now asked to appear for the exams physically.

He went into depression because of this sudden change in the exam format, his father Amit Tamrakar claimed.

The police official said they were conducting a probe into the case to ascertain the exact reason behind the extreme step.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend, or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)