Raipur Municipal Corporation: Materials hired at exorbitant rates for Covid care, reveals RTI

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Raipur Municipal Corporation (RMC) acquired essential items for transient use at the Covid Care center allegedly at a very high cost. These items, reportedly, could have been procured at less than half the cost incurred if purchased instead of hiring on rent.

The opposition BJP calling it a "corona scam", has decided to raise the issue with the Centre claiming that the amount incurred has been routed from the Smart City funds.

The bills of around Rs 80 lakh through the Raipur Smart City Limited funds for the things it hired for use the Balbir Singh Juneja Indoor Stadium that was converted into a temporary Covid Care Centre in the state capital last year.

According to the information obtained under the RTI, the hired out usable objects included 157 CFL bulbs at Rs 3.14 lakhs, CCTV & sound system at Rs 59.38 lakh, 25 intercoms at Rs 11.25 lakh, 750 metre cable wire at Rs 2.96 lakh, one AC at Rs 75000 and Rs 70000 were paid for 5 air coolers.

“Had these items been purchased, the actual cost would have been far less than what the RMC paid through the Smart City funds. It’s shocking that the RMC governed by Congress found occasions like Covid-19 pandemic to engage in corrupt practices. We will soon bring the issue to the knowledge of the Centre”, said Sunil Soni, BJP MP representing Raipur Lok Sabha seat.

“There should be a probe into such corrupt dealings and the action taken against the unscrupulous officials. There is a massive irregularity. The Congress knows how to turn a crisis situation like the Covid pandemic into a gainful opportunity”, alleged Dharamlal Kaushik, leader of the opposition.

The RMC mayor Aijaz Dhebhar attributed it to the situation that arose during the outbreak of Covid-19 and necessitated acting fast to ensure the then challenging circumstances remain under control and the affected people are promptly attended and given relief. “I need to look into how such procurement of the items was taken on rent”, he added.