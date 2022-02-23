STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Saying 'I love you' once not intentional insult to girl's modesty: POCSO court

Special judge Kalpana Patil made the observation on Tuesday, and detailed order was made available on Wednesday.

Published: 23rd February 2022 07:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2022 07:05 PM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Saying "I love you" once to a girl is not an intentional insult to her modesty, at most it amounts to expressing a feeling of love, a special court here observed while acquitting a 23-year-old man booked under the POCSO Act.

Special judge Kalpana Patil made the observation on Tuesday, and detailed order was made available on Wednesday.

As per the complaint lodged by the family of the 17-year-old victim, the accused had told the girl that he loved her near their residence in 2016.

The complainant had further alleged that the accused had stared and winked at the girl, and also threatened her mother.

Based on the complaint, the Wadala TT police had booked the accused under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

However, the court acquitted the accused of all the charges, as there was no sufficient material to prove his guilt.

"According to the victim, on the day of the incident, the accused had said 'I love you' to her. It is not the case that the accused had repeatedly followed her and said 'I love you'," the court said.

"A single incident of saying I love you to the victim will at the most amount to expressing the feeling of love of accused towards the victim. It cannot be said that this act was done with an intention to insult the modesty of the victim," it added.

It also held that the prosecution has not brought on record an overt act of the accused that amounted to insult to the modesty of the victim.

The prosecution has also not brought on record any evidence establishing that the accused had committed any act with respect to the victim with sexual intent, or that he had given any kind of threat to the victim or her mother, the court said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
POCSO Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act POCSO Act
India Matters
Dematerialised ‘Yogi’ materialises in ‘holy’ Seychelles
Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
ED raids NCP minister Nawab Malik residence, takes him for questioning
An old photograph of a younger Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba Gandhi | Express
'Mahatma Gandhi opposed veil, but would’ve supported girls’ choice on hijab'
For representational purposes
Bengaluru: Covid+ woman delivers 500-gm premature baby; mom, child back home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp