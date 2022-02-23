STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Some superheroes are called dad, says Nawab Malik's daughter after his arrest

Published: 23rd February 2022 10:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2022 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Some superheroes don't wear capes, they are called dad, said Nilofer Malik, daughter of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday.

The ED arrested Malik after questioning him for about five hours at its office in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area in a money laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

The 62-year-old NCP leader was later produced before special Judge R N Rokade, who remanded him to ED custody till March 3 for further probe into the matter.

When the minister was brought to the court, Nilofer, who was waiting on the premises, got an opportunity to meet her father, although briefly.

When the ED's vehicle carrying Malik entered the court premises and stopped, Nilofer could not stop her tears. She went close to the SUV, held her father's hand and hugged him after opening the vehicle's door. She then kissed her father's hand and raised her clenched fist to show her support.

A video of the emotional moment between the father-daughter duo was later circulated on social media. Along with Nilofer, Malik's another daughter was also present inside the court during the hearing.

After the brief meeting with her father, Nilofer said in a tweet, "Some superheroes don't wear capes. They are called Dad." with hashtags #NawabMalikMyHero #NawabMalik #WeStandWithNawabMalik.

