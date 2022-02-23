STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Z-plus security cover for Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh on parole

Gurugram police has provided a heavy security cover and a large number of policemen are posted at his ashram.

Published: 23rd February 2022 03:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2022 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is on 21-day parol from jail and staying at his farmhouse in Gurugram, has been provided ‘Z-plus’ security cover by Haryana Police. He faces death threats from pro-Khalistan activists.

Gurugram police has provided a heavy security cover and a large number of policemen are posted at his ashram.

As per a letter by Additional Director General of Police, CID, Haryana, to Commissioner of Rohtak Range, it is said that he was facing a grave threat before being convicted.

As per aan official letter, there are reliable inputs regarding threat to Ram Rahim Singh from pro-KhalIstani activists.

It added that keeping this in mind, security arrangements should be put in place.

“In view of elections in Punjab and various threat inputs in case the prisoner is released on parole, Z plus security protection or equivalent may be provided as per rules.”

This letter is part of a report submitted by Haryana government to Punjab and Haryana High Court, claiming that the Dera chief is not a “hardcore criminal” and not executed the actual killing in murder cases he was convicted in. He is currently serving life imprisonment for the murder of journalist Ramchandra Chhatrapati and rape of two disciples. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Dera Sacha Sauda
India Matters
Dematerialised ‘Yogi’ materialises in ‘holy’ Seychelles
Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
ED raids NCP minister Nawab Malik residence, takes him for questioning
An old photograph of a younger Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba Gandhi | Express
'Mahatma Gandhi opposed veil, but would’ve supported girls’ choice on hijab'
For representational purposes
Bengaluru: Covid+ woman delivers 500-gm premature baby; mom, child back home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp