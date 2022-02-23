Z-plus security cover for Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh on parole

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is on 21-day parol from jail and staying at his farmhouse in Gurugram, has been provided ‘Z-plus’ security cover by Haryana Police. He faces death threats from pro-Khalistan activists.

Gurugram police has provided a heavy security cover and a large number of policemen are posted at his ashram.

As per a letter by Additional Director General of Police, CID, Haryana, to Commissioner of Rohtak Range, it is said that he was facing a grave threat before being convicted.

As per aan official letter, there are reliable inputs regarding threat to Ram Rahim Singh from pro-KhalIstani activists.

It added that keeping this in mind, security arrangements should be put in place.

“In view of elections in Punjab and various threat inputs in case the prisoner is released on parole, Z plus security protection or equivalent may be provided as per rules.”

This letter is part of a report submitted by Haryana government to Punjab and Haryana High Court, claiming that the Dera chief is not a “hardcore criminal” and not executed the actual killing in murder cases he was convicted in. He is currently serving life imprisonment for the murder of journalist Ramchandra Chhatrapati and rape of two disciples.