14,148 new COVID cases in India, active infections in country decline to 1,48,359

The active cases comprises 0.35 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.46 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said.

Published: 24th February 2022 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2022 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India logged 14,148 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,28,81,179, while the active cases dipped to 1,48,359, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll climbed to 5,12,924 with 302 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily COVID-19 cases have remained below one lakh for 18 consecutive days.

The active cases comprise 0.35 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.46 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 16,163 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 1.22 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded as 1.60 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,22,19,896, while the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.20 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 176.52 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

The 302 new fatalities include 188 from Kerala and 23 from Maharashtra.

A total of 5,12,924 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,43,656 from Maharashtra, 64,591 from Kerala, 39,866 from Karnataka, 37,993 from Tamil Nadu, 26,109 from Delhi, 23,445 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,159 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

