After superb show at Singapore Air Show, now LCA Tejas set to make debut in multi-nation exercise

NEW DELHI: The Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, manufactured in India, will make its first appearance in an exercise as part of the Indian Air Force team at a multi-nation meet in UK.

In a statement, IAF said it will participate in an exercise called ‘Ex Cobra Warrior 22’ at Waddington, UK, from March 6-27.

“Tejas will participate along with fighter aircraft of UK and other leading Air Forces,” it said.

It said the exercise from March 6 to 27 will be a platform for the indigenously developed Tejas aircraft to demonstrate their manoeuvrability and operational capability.

"The exercise is aimed at providing operational exposure and share best practices amongst the participating air forces, thereby enhancing combat capability and forging bonds of friendship," it said.

Last week, the IAF showcased Tejas jets at the Singapore Air Show with an eye on the possible export potential of the jet to friendly countries in years to come.

Three Tejas fighter jets and a 44-member contingent of the Indian Air Force (IAF) had participated in the Air Show from February 15 to 18.

Manufactured by state-run aerospace behemoth Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, the Tejas aircraft is a potent platform for air combat and offensive air support missions while reconnaissance and anti-ship operations are its secondary roles.

Five Tejas aircraft will fly to the UK. An IAF C-17 aircraft will provide the necessary transport support for induction and de-induction.

Record number of warhips at Milan Navy Exercise

Indian Navy’s multi-national maritime exercise will see the largest ever congregation of warships during the Milan Exercise.

The vising navies will include those of the Quad nations and Myanmar apart from other countries.

The exercise scheduled from February 26 to March 4 will see participation of 42 warships from over 15 countries.

