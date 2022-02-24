STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assembly elections: Manipur wants issues fixed, does not care who wins

Perhaps, it is for fear or their disinterest in politics that not many people come forward and talk to journalists freely. Some, who do, say there is no difference among political parties.

Published: 24th February 2022 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2022 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

EVM

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

MOIRANG/BISHNUPUR/NAMBOL: K Inaocha Singh is upset that the price of urea has shot up manifold under the present BJP-led dispensation in Manipur.

He wants the next government — whichever party forms it — to stabilise the price for the benefit of retailers like him as well as the farmers. The government rate for a 45kg bag of urea is Rs 270 but Singh alleged it was being sold at Rs 1,400 in black market.

“There is black-marketing. It is sold to people in Burma (Myanmar) and other places,” the man from Moirang tells this newspaper.

“Look at my shop. I have everything except urea. It is so essential to farmers,” he said, pointing to the miscellaneous items stacked on the floor and the shelves.

Singh said if he purchased urea at the price of black market and sold it with a marginal profit, the police would come, pick him up.

“The government has no plans for the farmers,” he claims.

Recently, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had accused the BJP-led government of diverting its quota of urea to the state’s hill districts where poppy is allegedly grown for opium.

He said although Manipur was getting twice the supply of urea it needed, the farmers complained of shortage. He alleged the government was fully complicit in this.

The former Union minister’s barbs were based on the statement of Loumi Shimee Apunba Lup, an Imphal-based farmers’ body, which had received complaints over shortage of urea due to smuggling.

The farmers had staged protests over the issue. During a recent visit to the state, PM Narendra Modi had claimed 60 per cent of the households in Manipur had been covered with tap water under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

However, an auto-rickshaw driver, who identified himself as N Singh, alleged the services had been erratic. 

“I don’t have the numbers but the BJP is known to talk big. Modiji came and said every household would have access to tap water. I get it twice a month,” Singh says. 

“Modiji keeps visiting foreign countries. He is concerned only about the rich. His government proposed to hand over the Bir Tikendrajit International Airport of Imphal to a private party. People are angry,” Singh adds.

Perhaps, it is for fear or their disinterest in politics that not many people come forward and talk to journalists freely. Some, who do, say there is no difference among political parties.

They allege merit does not count in Manipur and one is required to shell out lakhs of rupees to get a government job.

The locals also complain of bad roads in pockets, alleged deprivation of the beneficiaries of government’s welfare schemes, etc. 

However, the government earns praise for “Chief Minister-gi Hakshelgi Tengbang (CMHT)” scheme and the “Go To Hills” initiative.

The CMHT is a health insurance scheme that provides cashless treatment to the poor and cover up to Rs 2 lakh per eligible family per year.

“I appreciate the health insurance scheme. If not many, some people have reaped the benefit,” the auto-rickshaw driver says.

There has always been a divide between the Meitei-majority Imphal Valley and tribal-majority hills. Jamuna Devi of Moirang is effusive in her praise of the state government for its efforts to bridge the gap with the “Go To Hills” initiative. She also praises it for providing rice to the poor at Rs 3 per kg.

Meanwhile, although the polls are round the corner, there is hardly any campaigning.

The only signs of the polls are the posters of political parties, particularly BJP and Congress, put up here and there. The ordinary people are visibly least bothered about who will come to power. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manipur Elections Manipur Elections 2022 Manipur Polls Manipur Polls 2022 Manipur Assembly Elections Manipur Assembly Elections 2022
India Matters
People gather at The Memorial of Victims of Communism to mark the European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Stalinism and Nazism, also known as Black Ribbon Day, in Tallinn, Estonia. (Photo | AP)
Ukraine attack leaves Baltics wondering: Are we next?
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo)
40 per cent may switch jobs in 2021; hybrid mode key
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
WhatsApp group admins not liable for objectionable posts by members: Kerala HC
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman’s campaign tastes success, Karnataka to focus on maternal mental health

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp